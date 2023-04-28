Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Southaven man charged in fatal 2021 crash

Reginald Todd, 35
Reginald Todd, 35(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Southaven man has been arrested and charged after police allege he was going 30 mph over the speed limit when he fatally struck another driver in Whitehaven nearly two years ago.

Reginald Todd, 35, of Southaven, is charged with vehicular homicide.

According to his arrest affidavit, on the afternoon of May 28, 2021, Todd was speeding southbound on Airways Boulevard in a black 2011 Toyota Camry.

As he approached the intersection of Airways and McKellar Woods Court South, the driver of a 2005 Buick Lacrosse pulled directly in front of Todd as she turned right onto Airways.

The front end of Todd’s Camry collided with the driver’s side of the Lacrosse, fatally wounding the driver.

Police say she was pronounced dead on the scene.

After a search warrant was executed on the Camry’s crash data recorder, investigators determined Todd was traveling at 75.8 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the impact, and applied his breaks 1.6 seconds before the fatal crash.

Todd was arrested and charged Thursday.

There is no bond or court data available at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx confirms decision to close 3 pilot bases
John “Jay” Brownlow
Church, school leader charged; allegedly groomed child for years
Tony Rice was described as a dedicated worker who served the City of Eutaw for many years.
Worker dies after trench collapse while working underground
Specialists diagnosed 4-year-old Scarlette Wheelock with a rare type of brain cancer after she...
4-year-old girl’s mysterious symptoms lead to cancer diagnosis
Southern Avenue scene
Shots fired by MPD while investigating prowler call, suspect at large

Latest News

Parents on edge as MPD searches for suspect in string of abductions, sexual assaults
Parents on edge as MPD searches for suspect in string of abductions, sexual assaults
Alex Collins out to prove himself with Showboats
Alex Collins out to prove himself with Showboats
Memphis tourism surges bringing new opportunities to the Mid-South
Memphis tourism debuts campaign to attract more conventions
Shots fired by MPD while investigating prowler call
Shots fired by MPD while investigating prowler call