Shelby County DA emphasizes importance of reentry resources as Second Chance Month wraps up

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday wraps up Second Chance Month, a month that recognizes the impact of giving people across the country a real opportunity to return to a community that supports and assists their reentry.

In Memphis, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and representatives from the Shelby County Office of Reentry Partner hosted a press conference to commemorate the month.

City officials highlighted the resources available for ex-offenders and how the entire community benefits from reentry programs by reducing recidivism and increasing public safety.

One man who benefited from the county’s reentry program says the program changed his life.

“32 years of incarnation, a hurricane to peace, it’s been amazing, and to watch resources in programs work has been amazing,” said Darrell Anderson, a graduate of the reentry program.

DA Mulroy says he wants other ex-offenders to receive the same opportunities.

“It not only helps them, but it is a humane thing to do, but it’s a good investment for everybody,” said Mulroy. “It’s in all of our interest because it can bring that repeat offender rate down, and that’s truly what we need to do to help with our crime problem.”

In 2017, the White House declared the month of April Second Chance Month to recognize the importance of providing opportunities for safe and successful reentry for formerly incarcerated individuals.

