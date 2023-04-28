Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Patchy fog and a passing shower possible today but dry for most today

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patchy fog with be possible this morning, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy along with a slight chance of a passing shower. A cold front will move through Saturday and could bring a few showers and storms, but it won’t be washout. The second half of the weekend will be dry.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light East wind, and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, high temperatures in the lower 70s, and lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

