Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD releases new details on suspect involved in Ayers Street Shooting

Suspect still at large in Ayers Street Shooting
Suspect still at large in Ayers Street Shooting(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place near Ayers Street and Griffith Place.

Following the release of new surveillance footage in the case, the MPD identified the suspect as a male wearing an all white outfit.

Suspect still at large in Ayers Street Shooting
Suspect still at large in Ayers Street Shooting(Memphis Police Department)

The suspect is still at large and this is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Specialists diagnosed 4-year-old Scarlette Wheelock with a rare type of brain cancer after she...
4-year-old girl’s mysterious symptoms lead to cancer diagnosis
FedEx confirms decision to close 3 pilot bases
Tax break for groceries is coming to Tennessee
Groceries to be tax free for 3 months in the state of Tennessee
Authorities in West Virginia say a police K-9 handler has been fired after their canine has...
K-9 handler fired as police dog remains missing for weeks, officials say
Priscilla Sterling, left, of Jackson, Miss., and Anna Laura Cush Williams, right, of Port...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till killing, has died

Latest News

Shelby County DA highlights importance of reentry resources as Second Chance Month wraps up
Shelby County DA highlights importance of reentry resources as Second Chance Month wraps up
Shelby County DA highlights importance of reentry resources as Second Chance Month wraps up
Shelby County DA emphasizes importance of reentry resources as Second Chance Month wraps up
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Laderio Gordon
Man arrested, accused of kidnapping, raping 12-year-old