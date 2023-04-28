MPD releases new details on suspect involved in Ayers Street Shooting
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place near Ayers Street and Griffith Place.
Following the release of new surveillance footage in the case, the MPD identified the suspect as a male wearing an all white outfit.
The suspect is still at large and this is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.