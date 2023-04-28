MPD releases new details on suspect involved in Ayers Street Shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place near Ayers Street and Griffith Place.

Following the release of new surveillance footage in the case, the MPD identified the suspect as a male wearing an all white outfit.

Suspect still at large in Ayers Street Shooting (Memphis Police Department)

The suspect is still at large and this is an ongoing investigation.

