MPD: Arrest made in South Memphis child rapes, abductions

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of abducting and raping young girls in the South Memphis area.

The manhunt was announced Wednesday after several reports were made alleging a man in his early 20s in a dark SUV has been approaching young girls and forcing them into his vehicle.

Police say at approximately 5:15 p.m. Thursday, MPD, in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, executed an arrest in connection to the several reported abductions and sexual assaults that police say were caused by a sole suspect targeting minors.

Police say the assailant was roaming the South Memphis communities of Gaslight, Bunker Hill and Cane Creek.

Police say the suspect in custody was positively identified by two victims whose identities will remain protected.

The suspect’s identity and his charges have not been released.

If you believe you were a victim, MPD asks that you call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 901-528-CASH.

MPD says the serial abductor who has sexually assaulted several young girls is roaming the above South Memphis area.(Action News 5)

Parents on edge as MPD searches for suspect in string of abductions, sexual assaults
Alex Collins out to prove himself with Showboats
Shots fired by MPD while investigating prowler call
MPD honors over 80 officers at annual awards ceremony
