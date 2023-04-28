Methodist Le Bonheur career fair lands jobs for over 100 former American Car Center staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 100 people have received job offers or started new roles after Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare hosted a career fair for hundreds of workers who were displaced after American Car Center abruptly shut its doors for good.

Participants found jobs in the Memphis-based healthcare system and with local and regional employers, including AutoZone, City of Memphis, FedEx, First Horizon, Ozark Motor Lines and State Farm.

“We are making a difference, and we are not stopping yet,” said Jill Lopez, director of Recruitment Operations for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. “We are still scheduling interviews, making offers and conducting orientations. It’s a blessing to turn a loss like this into a huge gain for our area partner industries.”

Marlon Marlow-Mabon from Memphis worked in finance for American Car Center for eight years and credits the job fair as a blessing.

“Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare was so kind to help us find employment opportunities,” she said. “I am so excited to join the healthcare system as a financial counselor for the Methodist Cancer Institute. The entire hiring process has been uplifting in so many ways and I am looking forward to day one meeting my new work family.”

Another former American Car Center employee, Sherita Morris-Bennett, also from Memphis, joined Methodist Le Bonheur’s cardiology clinic, Sutherland Cardiology Clinic, on April 10.

She joins as a patient access coordinator responsible for scheduling patient appointments and assisting with other patient needs like medication refill requests, obtaining referrals and facilitating questions to physicians.

“I have previous experience as a first responder and was eager to return to a healthcare setting,” Morris-Bennett said. “My children were both delivered at Methodist Le Bonheur hospitals, and I’m so pleased to now be part of this organization that is so near and dear to my heart. My team has welcomed me from the beginning and I look forward to growing my career with Methodist Le Bonheur and utilizing their advancement program to return to school to continue my interest in direct patient care.”

In addition to employment opportunities, partner agencies like Neighborhood Christian Church provided more than 200 hot meals for attendees.

Additional resources were offered for food vouchers, toiletries, bill assistance and temporary agency placement.

For career opportunities with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, visit MethodistHealth.org/careers.

