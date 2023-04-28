Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MEM: MAPD officer struck by car during traffic stop, driver at large

The scene at the Memphis International Airport (MEM).
The scene at the Memphis International Airport (MEM).(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Airport police officer was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon while conducting a traffic stop.

According to a spokesperson with the Memphis International Airport (MEM), at 3:55 p.m., an MAPD officer was struck while conducting a traffic stop on the airport property in an apparent hit-and-run.

MEM says the officer was transported to St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

MAPD is investigating this incident.

Action News 5 is pending traffic information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Specialists diagnosed 4-year-old Scarlette Wheelock with a rare type of brain cancer after she...
4-year-old girl’s mysterious symptoms lead to cancer diagnosis
FedEx confirms decision to close 3 pilot bases
Tax break for groceries is coming to Tennessee
Groceries to be tax free for 3 months in the state of Tennessee
Authorities in West Virginia say a police K-9 handler has been fired after their canine has...
K-9 handler fired as police dog remains missing for weeks, officials say
Priscilla Sterling, left, of Jackson, Miss., and Anna Laura Cush Williams, right, of Port...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till killing, has died

Latest News

Shelby County DA highlights importance of reentry resources as Second Chance Month wraps up
Shelby County DA highlights importance of reentry resources as Second Chance Month wraps up
Shelby County DA highlights importance of reentry resources as Second Chance Month wraps up
Shelby County DA emphasizes importance of reentry resources as Second Chance Month wraps up
Suspect still at large in Ayers Street Shooting
MPD releases new details on suspect involved in Ayers Street Shooting
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson