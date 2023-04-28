MEM: MAPD officer struck by car during traffic stop, driver at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Airport police officer was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon while conducting a traffic stop.

According to a spokesperson with the Memphis International Airport (MEM), at 3:55 p.m., an MAPD officer was struck while conducting a traffic stop on the airport property in an apparent hit-and-run.

MEM says the officer was transported to St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

MAPD is investigating this incident.

Action News 5 is pending traffic information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.