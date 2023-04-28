MEM: MAPD officer struck by car during traffic stop, driver at large
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Airport police officer was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon while conducting a traffic stop.
According to a spokesperson with the Memphis International Airport (MEM), at 3:55 p.m., an MAPD officer was struck while conducting a traffic stop on the airport property in an apparent hit-and-run.
MEM says the officer was transported to St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries.
No arrests have been made.
MAPD is investigating this incident.
Action News 5 is pending traffic information.
