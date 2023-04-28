Man charged in shooting at pizzeria, MPD confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man in a shooting at a Cici’s Pizza restaurant.

On August 25, 2020, officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near 3474 Plaza Drive.

Once they arrived on the scene, officers were informed by a witness that two males got into an altercation inside of the restaurant.

The altercation then escalated in the parking lot that lead to gunshots being fired, putting many of the witnesses in danger of being struck.

Following an investigation, MPD were able to identify the suspect as Ja’Michael Kones.

Kones was taken into custody and is currently facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.