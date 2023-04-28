Advertise with Us
Man charged in shooting at pizzeria, MPD confirms

Man charged in Pizzeria shooting
Man charged in Pizzeria shooting(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man in a shooting at a Cici’s Pizza restaurant.

On August 25, 2020, officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near 3474 Plaza Drive.

Once they arrived on the scene, officers were informed by a witness that two males got into an altercation inside of the restaurant.

The altercation then escalated in the parking lot that lead to gunshots being fired, putting many of the witnesses in danger of being struck.

Following an investigation, MPD were able to identify the suspect as Ja’Michael Kones.

Kones was taken into custody and is currently facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

