Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man arrested, accused of kidnapping, raping 12-year-old

By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old.

Laderio Gordon, 29, is charged with rape of a child, especially aggravated kidnapping, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Officers responded to the kidnapping near Crane Creek Apartments at 9:44 a.m. on April 13. The arrest was made Thursday.

According to MPD, a 12-year-old girl was walking to school in the area of Ethlyn and Silver when Gordon approached her in a black 2018 Ford Escape.

The affidavit states that Gordon ordered the girl into the car at gunpoint and drove away with her.

The suspect then forced the child to commit sexual acts as he was driving, according to the affidavit.

Gordon asked the girl for money but she declined, police say.

Officers say Gordon then returned her to the same location.

In the affidavit, the 12-year-old girl described him as a black man in 20s with dark complexion, short dreads, wearing a black shirt and gray jeans and armed with a gun.

Multiple neighborhood surveillance cameras captured moments before, during, and after the abduction. That video has not been made public.

Police have not confirmed if Gordon is the suspect in multiple rapes and abductions in the South Memphis area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Specialists diagnosed 4-year-old Scarlette Wheelock with a rare type of brain cancer after she...
4-year-old girl’s mysterious symptoms lead to cancer diagnosis
FedEx confirms decision to close 3 pilot bases
Priscilla Sterling, left, of Jackson, Miss., and Anna Laura Cush Williams, right, of Port...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till killing, has died
Authorities in West Virginia say a police K-9 handler has been fired after their canine has...
K-9 handler fired as police dog remains missing for weeks, officials say
Tax break for groceries is coming to Tennessee
Groceries to be tax free for 3 months in the state of Tennessee

Latest News

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers wearing protective suits check on giant...
China welcomes Ya Ya the panda home after 20 years abroad
Cloudy for now with a slight chance of a shower
Sagay's Friday midday First Alert Forecast 4/28/23
The aftermath of the explosion in Corinth
Lightning strike causes gas line explosion in Corinth