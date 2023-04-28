Man arrested, accused of kidnapping, raping 12-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old.

Laderio Gordon, 29, is charged with rape of a child, especially aggravated kidnapping, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Officers responded to the kidnapping near Crane Creek Apartments at 9:44 a.m. on April 13. The arrest was made Thursday.

According to MPD, a 12-year-old girl was walking to school in the area of Ethlyn and Silver when Gordon approached her in a black 2018 Ford Escape.

The affidavit states that Gordon ordered the girl into the car at gunpoint and drove away with her.

The suspect then forced the child to commit sexual acts as he was driving, according to the affidavit.

Gordon asked the girl for money but she declined, police say.

Officers say Gordon then returned her to the same location.

In the affidavit, the 12-year-old girl described him as a black man in 20s with dark complexion, short dreads, wearing a black shirt and gray jeans and armed with a gun.

Multiple neighborhood surveillance cameras captured moments before, during, and after the abduction. That video has not been made public.

Police have not confirmed if Gordon is the suspect in multiple rapes and abductions in the South Memphis area.

