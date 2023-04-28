Lightning strike causes gas line explosion in Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - A lightning strike caught a natural gas line on fire early Friday morning in Corinth.

Rickey Gibbens, Director of Alcorn County Emergency Services, says the lightning hit just before 1 a.m. at TC Energy Plant.

The lightning ignited the natural gas in the pipes, causing an explosion.

Gibbens says several fire departments from surrounding counties responded to the scene to assist.

Crews shut off both sides of the damaged valves, and the fire was put out just after 5 a.m.

No injures were reported.

