Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital spotlights pediatric transplants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is Pediatric Transplant Week, and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is highlighting the need in the Mid-South as children await a lifesaving transplant.

Nurse Tiffany Street, Heart Transplant Coordinator with the Heart Failure and Transplant Team at Le Bonheur, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about why people should consider registering as an organ donor.

She was joined by Dr. Hugo Martinez, Transplant Cardiologist Director at the Heart Institute at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, who talked about the challenges when it come to pediatric heart transplant patients.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.