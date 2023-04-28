Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about Memphis in May 2023.

Another top story in this week’s La Prensa Latina highlights when Mother’s Day is celebrated in Latin America.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

