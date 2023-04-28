Groceries to be tax free for 3 months in the state of Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Get ready Tennessee shoppers! You’ll soon be able to buy groceries tax free for three months after the General Assembly passed one of the largest tax cuts in the history of the state.

Tennessee’s 2023 Grocery Tax Holiday starts in August and runs through the end of October. For three months, you won’t pay a dime in taxes when buying food for you and your family at the grocery store. And that sounds like a delicious deal to Memphian James Houston.

“It’ll go a long way with me because I buy a lot of groceries,” Houston told Action News 5, “I’ve got a handicapped wife and a brother I take care of, and I have to do all the shopping. A dollar is very valuable to me in this day and time.”

State lawmakers passed the Tennessee Works Tax Act, a bill promoted by Governor Bill Lee. The legislation calls for more than $400 million in tax cuts, including $272 million for this year’s three-month grocery tax holiday.

“Decades of smart fiscal stewardship have enabled Tennessee to maintain a balanced budget while cutting taxes for Tennessee families and businesses,” said Governor Bill Lee, “We are proud to continue that legacy this year by putting dollars back in the pockets of Tennesseans and supporting future economic growth across Tennessee, and I thank the General Assembly for its partnership to promote future growth and opportunity for our state.”

According to state leaders, the average Tennessee family will save $100 during the 3-month tax free holiday, and in an economy like this, shoppers said every penny counts.

“I look at it like a blessing,” said Memphian Ricky Huery, “saving on taxes is always a good thing.”

Lorean Bailey paid more than $13 in taxes on her trip to the Midtown Cash Saver on Thursday. When Action News 5 told her about the upcoming tax holiday, Bailey replied, “That sounds pretty good!”

Tax free items include food and food ingredients. Liquor is not included in Tennessee’s Grocery Tax Holiday.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently reported the price of food increased 11% last year, the highest jump in more than 40 years. For frugal, cost-cutting shoppers like James Houston, the grocery tax holiday can’t arrive soon enough.

“Oh, I just feel relief,” said Houston, “I feel like I saved a dollar already!”

You pay two taxes on your groceries: state and local. But during the grocery tax holiday, you won’t pay either. The legislation calls for the state to reimburse local governments for any tax revenue lost during this period.

