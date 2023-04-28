Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Court hearing moved for 5 former officers charged in Tyre Nichols death

‘Tyre Nichols Justice'
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The court hearing was rescheduled for five former officers charged in Tyre Nichols case.

The hearing set for May 1 is now rescheduled to June 5.

Demetrius Haley counsel filed to reset the hearing in response to the Media Coalition that was filed by local media outlets.

The Media Coalition was filed after the court ordered to hold the release of more police footage from the death of Tyre Nichols.

A hearing on May 19 will only address the Media Coalition’s motion.

All other business concerning this case and these defendants will be heard on June 5.

Former officers Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Haley, and Tadarrius Bean are charged with second-degree murder.

