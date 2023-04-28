5 Star Story: Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In our quest to highlight the people, places, and things that make us proud to call the Mid-South home, this 5-Star Story offers “unparalleled adventure” swinging from the treetops as we head to “Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park” at Shelby Farms.

If you can handle heights and heart-stopping rope courses in the trees, then “Go Ape” on North Pine Lake Drive at Shelby Farms is definitely for you.

Lauren Hansel is the assistant site manager, helping thousands of visitors conquer their fears, starting with putting on the needed safety gear to an orientation about the correct and safe way to handle the ropes courses and ziplining.

The Treetop Adventure is the first course that opened at Shelby Farms back in 2015. It’s a two-to-three hour-long trek featuring tree-to-tree crossings 36 feet high with ziplines across a serene Pine Lake.

“We have 5 zip lines that go back and forth across the lake,” explained Hansel. “And it’s one of the most amazing experiences you can ever have out here.”

Hansel also told us you have to be at least 10 years old and 4 feet, 7 inches tall to complete that course. That’s why many who take the “Go Ape” challenge opt for a somewhat easier introduction.

“In 2021, though, we did open up Treetop Journey that is the smaller course. It’s for all ages and it’s a set one-hour activity to go through as many times within an hour as you can,” Hansel described.

If you prefer keeping your feet on the ground, the adventure doesn’t stop. There’s axe throwing in the woods, “that opened in at 2020 and that’s a one-hour time period for you to just throw axes for an hour straight,” Hansel said.

Aze throwing is one of the many options at Go Ape. (Action News 5)

And if you’re a fan of mini golf, what could be better than playing among the trees at Shelby Farms?

“We opened our mini golf course last year in 2022 that is 18 holes just through the park trails of mini golf.

“Some people have said this is one of the most challenging mini golf courses they’ve ever done,” Hansel boasted.

There’s also an outdoor escape room called Forest Escape. According to Hansel,” that’s for one hour. You’re gonna solve some puzzles and you have that one hour to escape, essentially.”

Whether you’re looking for fun up in the air, or firmly on the ground, Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park amplifies the opportunities that await inside one of the largest urban parks in the country.

“Go Ape is all about living life adventurously. So we want people to come out here and conquer their fears, or just have a great time with their friends and family. We just are all about living life adventurously, really,” Hansel enthused.

Go Ape at Shelby Farms is one of 16 different locations across the U.S. Hansel suggests you book your adventure online to make sure your spot is reserved. For more details and to book your spot, click here.

Go Ape offers many chances to climb in the trees. (Action News 5)

