Your First Alert to more rain and possibly a few thunderstorms too

By Ron Childers
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system in Texas will move just to the west of the Mid-South tomorrow keeping clouds and rain in place for another day. There is also the possibility of a few thunderstorms as well that could produce heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail tomorrow afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers mainly before midnight, a light West wind, and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy along with a slight chance of a stray shower each day, high temperatures in the low 70s, and overnight lows in the lower 50s Saturday night and mid 40s Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 70 and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

