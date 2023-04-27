Southern Security donates $10,000 to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southern Security, a non-profit organization, donated $10,000 to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital,

This donation will allow the hospital to continue serving patients without worry of financial burden.

“We are honored to be able to support the incredible mission of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital as they serve an amazing 250,000 children each year regardless of the child’s family’s ability to pay,” said Dawn Graeter, President and CEO of Southern Security.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital serves 250,000 children and has been able to do so regardless of the child’s family’s ability to pay.

