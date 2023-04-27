Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Southern Security donates $10,000 to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital receives $10,000 donation
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital receives $10,000 donation(Live 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southern Security, a non-profit organization, donated $10,000 to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital,

This donation will allow the hospital to continue serving patients without worry of financial burden.

“We are honored to be able to support the incredible mission of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital as they serve an amazing 250,000 children each year regardless of the child’s family’s ability to pay,” said Dawn Graeter, President and CEO of Southern Security.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital serves 250,000 children and has been able to do so regardless of the child’s family’s ability to pay.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John “Jay” Brownlow
Church, school leader charged; allegedly groomed child for years
FedEx confirms decision to close 3 pilot bases
Tony Rice was described as a dedicated worker who served the City of Eutaw for many years.
Worker dies after trench collapse while working underground
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf
.
Neighbors create pollinator pathway

Latest News

Parents on edge as MPD searches for suspect in string of abductions, sexual assaults
Parents on edge as MPD searches for suspect in string of abductions, sexual assaults
Memphis man sentenced to over 21 years for bank robbery, attempted bank robbery
Jerry Schilling (Right: Jerry Schilling & Elvis, 1972)
Tenn. legislature honors Memphis’ Jerry Schilling, friend of Elvis, manager of The Beach Boys
Pedestrian dead after being struck in Southwest Memphis hit-and-run