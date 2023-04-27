Advertise with Us
Southaven police investigate suspicious package on Goodman Road

Southaven Police Department
Southaven Police Department(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department is investigating a suspicious package in the area of Goodman Road and Snowden Lane.

SPD said around 11:22 p.m. on Thursday they received a complaint in regards to a suspicious package.

A suspicious package was located, and the immediate area was secured and evacuated.

Police say the area will be secured for an undetermined amount of time to ensure there is no threat to public safety.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and Shelby County Bomb Squad are on the scene assisting with this investigation.

SPD asks the public to be patient with this investigation.

If any citizen has any information in regard to this incident, please contact SPD.

