Shots fired by MPD while investigating prowler call

By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a prowler call that led to an officer firing shots near the University of Memphis.

The call came in at 4:25 a.m. on Thursday at an apartment complex on Southern Avenue.

Officers say a suspect tried to run police over as he drove away.

The suspect then hit a squad car, and an officer fired shots, said MPD.

Preliminary information indicates the suspect was not hit.

One officer was injured.

