Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Scattered showers this morning followed by another round this afternoon

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:06 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An area of low pressure will track west of the Mid-South today and will bring more rain this morning and another round this evening. A few storms will be possible that could produce heavy rainfall, gusty wind, and small hail this afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers mainly before midnight, a light West wind, and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy along with a slight chance of a stray shower each day, high temperatures in the low 70s, and overnight lows in the lower 50s Saturday night and mid 40s Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 70 and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John “Jay” Brownlow
Church, school leader charged; allegedly groomed child for years
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf
Tony Rice was described as a dedicated worker who served the City of Eutaw for many years.
Worker dies after trench collapse while working underground
.
Neighbors create pollinator pathway
Alan Kurt Rillema is shown in a mug shot. He is accused of two rapes in two states over two...
Coffee cup DNA links man to decades-old rape cases, authorities say

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to more rain and possibly a few thunderstorms too
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-April 26, 2023
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Hit or miss pockets of rain through Thursday