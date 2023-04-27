Pedestrian dead after being struck in Southeast Memphis hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run while walking along West Shelby Drive Wednesday night.

Memphis police say officers responded to 1523 West Shelby Drive at 8:32 p.m., where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the responsible driver did not stay.

No suspect information was provided.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.