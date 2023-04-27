Advertise with Us
Pedestrian dead after being struck in Southeast Memphis hit-and-run

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run while walking along West Shelby Drive Wednesday night.

Memphis police say officers responded to 1523 West Shelby Drive at 8:32 p.m., where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the responsible driver did not stay.

No suspect information was provided.

