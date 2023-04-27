Parents on edge as MPD searches for suspect in string of abductions, sexual assaults

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt continues in South Memphis for a man accused of forcing young girls into his vehicle and sexually assaulting them.

Memphis police say multiple victims have been targeted over a number of weeks and parents and students in South Memphis are demanding to know more.

“I have a question, why?” said Janesha Sledge.

Sledge attends Hamilton High School, in one of the neighborhoods investigators said an unknown predator has been targeting young women for weeks.

“I wouldn’t want to be in that position where I get kidnapped or taken, if something happens to me, you know what I’m saying? That is a real traumatic experience,” she said.

So traumatic, Sledge compares the alleged abductions and assaults to scenarios in a video game.

“I know you guys know that game, Call of Duty, that’s kind of what it’s like. Because it’s a war zone,” said Sledge.

According to Memphis police, investigators spent several weeks talking to people in three specific South Memphis neighborhoods: Gaslight, Bunker Hill and Cane Creek.

MPD says the serial abductor who has sexually assaulted several young girls is roaming the above South Memphis area. (Action News 5)

Police are investigating a series of reports of a Black man in his early 20s accused of forcing young women into a black SUV and sexually assaulting them in these neighborhoods.

We’ve learned one of those alleged abductions happened April 13 near Hamilton K-8 and Hamilton High School.

A Hamilton High parent who did not want to be identified said the suspect’s broad description isn’t enough.

“What kind of car is it? What kind of tags does he have? That’s what we need to know, because I’m also looking, because I have children that go to the high school and I have children that go to the middle school,” she said.

A press release from Memphis police said the department is working with Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) to increase patrols in South Memphis, but Thursday, we did not see an increased presence.

Sledge said the more eyes and ears, the better.

“I hope all my people be safe. I hope all my classmates get home safely,” she said.

Investigators are pleading with anyone who lives, works or frequents South Memphis to help in their investigation – regardless of how minor you think the information may be.

The number to call is Crime Stoppers: (901) 528–CASH.

