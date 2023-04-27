Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD honors over 80 officers at annual awards ceremony

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Justice and Protection — two words that the men and women in blue live by when serving the City of Memphis.

Thursday, over 80 officers were honored for taking those words to heart.

Hundreds gathered to honor the men and women who spend every day saving and protecting lives right here in the Bluff City.

“We thank each of you for joining us to recognize the honor and sacrifice and outstanding performance of the officers that have gone above and beyond the call of duty,” one MPD officer said as she welcomed friends and family to the ceremony. 

The Officers of the Year award, Merit of Valor medals, and Top Cop title were some of the awards given at the Memphis Police Department’s 2023 awards ceremony.

This year, a new award was given, not for someone who wears a uniform, but instead for someone who helped save the life of an officer.

The very first Citizen’s Award of Valor recipient is Dontavious Burnett, a driver who noticed smoke coming from a police cruiser in a ditch and went straight down to help.

When he approached the vehicle, Burnett found a lieutenant unconscious in her cruiser.

”My next step was to call the dispatch so they could get the fire department and the MPD right away,” Burrett says.

MPD says that if Burnett had not stepped in, that lieutenant would not be here today.

But Burnett says it was just a blessing to be there to help her.

“Where would we be without the police?” he asked.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John “Jay” Brownlow
Church, school leader charged; allegedly groomed child for years
FedEx confirms decision to close 3 pilot bases
Tony Rice was described as a dedicated worker who served the City of Eutaw for many years.
Worker dies after trench collapse while working underground
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf
.
Neighbors create pollinator pathway

Latest News

Parents on edge as MPD searches for suspect in string of abductions, sexual assaults
Parents on edge as MPD searches for suspect in string of abductions, sexual assaults
Alex Collins out to prove himself with Showboats
Alex Collins out to prove himself with Showboats
Shots fired by MPD while investigating prowler call
Shots fired by MPD while investigating prowler call
MPD honors over 80 officers at annual awards ceremony
MPD honors over 80 officers at annual awards ceremony
Hamilton K-8 School
Parents on edge as MPD searches for suspect in string of abductions, sexual assaults