Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphis man sentenced to over 21 years for bank robbery, attempted bank robbery

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rodercus Freeman, 42, was sentenced Thursday to over two decades in federal prison for a bank robbery and attempted credit union robbery that took place almost five years ago.

Freeman was convicted of the charges following a five-day jury trial in August 2022.

According to United States Attorney Ritz and information presented in court, on August 18, 2018, Freeman robbed Independent Bank on Poplar Avenue in Memphis, using a simulated firearm.

Two weeks later, Freeman attempted to rob Southern Security Federal Credit Union on Ridge Meadow Parkway.

United States District Judge John T. Fowlkes, Jr., sentenced Freeman to 240 months for the bank robbery and 22 months for the attempted credit union robbery, to run consecutive to one another for a total of 262 months.

The court also sentenced Freeman to serve three years of supervised release.

“These federal robbery crimes were very serious, and this defendant will justifiably serve a significant period of time in federal prison,” United States Attorney Ritz said. “Our office appreciates the hard work of the FBI and the MPD in bringing this defendant to justice.”

“The Memphis Police Department has a strong working relationship with United States Attorney Kevin Ritz’s office and the Safe Streets Task Force, as is evident in the recent arrest and charges against Mr. Rodercus Freeman,” said Chief of Police Cerelyn J. Davis. “The Memphis Police Department is committed to continuing these collaborative investigations to create a safe place for all.”

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force and the Memphis Police Department.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John “Jay” Brownlow
Church, school leader charged; allegedly groomed child for years
FedEx confirms decision to close 3 pilot bases
Tony Rice was described as a dedicated worker who served the City of Eutaw for many years.
Worker dies after trench collapse while working underground
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf
.
Neighbors create pollinator pathway

Latest News

Parents on edge as MPD searches for suspect in string of abductions, sexual assaults
Parents on edge as MPD searches for suspect in string of abductions, sexual assaults
Jerry Schilling (Right: Jerry Schilling & Elvis, 1972)
Tenn. legislature honors Memphis’ Jerry Schilling, friend of Elvis, manager of The Beach Boys
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital receives $10,000 donation
Southern Security donates $10,000 to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
Pedestrian dead after being struck in Southwest Memphis hit-and-run