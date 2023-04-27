Memphis man sentenced to over 21 years for bank robbery, attempted bank robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rodercus Freeman, 42, was sentenced Thursday to over two decades in federal prison for a bank robbery and attempted credit union robbery that took place almost five years ago.

Freeman was convicted of the charges following a five-day jury trial in August 2022.

According to United States Attorney Ritz and information presented in court, on August 18, 2018, Freeman robbed Independent Bank on Poplar Avenue in Memphis, using a simulated firearm.

Two weeks later, Freeman attempted to rob Southern Security Federal Credit Union on Ridge Meadow Parkway.

United States District Judge John T. Fowlkes, Jr., sentenced Freeman to 240 months for the bank robbery and 22 months for the attempted credit union robbery, to run consecutive to one another for a total of 262 months.

The court also sentenced Freeman to serve three years of supervised release.

“These federal robbery crimes were very serious, and this defendant will justifiably serve a significant period of time in federal prison,” United States Attorney Ritz said. “Our office appreciates the hard work of the FBI and the MPD in bringing this defendant to justice.”

“The Memphis Police Department has a strong working relationship with United States Attorney Kevin Ritz’s office and the Safe Streets Task Force, as is evident in the recent arrest and charges against Mr. Rodercus Freeman,” said Chief of Police Cerelyn J. Davis. “The Memphis Police Department is committed to continuing these collaborative investigations to create a safe place for all.”

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force and the Memphis Police Department.

