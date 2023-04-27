Man arrested after stabbing at U of M; raises question of safety for parents and students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested after allegedly lying to get into a University of Memphis dorm and stabbing a student.

Kaleb Steward, 19, was arrested for assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism of property $1,000 or less, false reporting a fire alarm and carrying a weapon, according to Memphis police.

Police say the incident occurred around noon on Tuesday, when Steward allegedly entered the victims dorm room, waited for his return and assaulted him with a knife.

The victim was able to hold Steward’s arms during the assault, but was slashed once across his face during the struggle.

Steward later waived his Miranda rights, and admitted to police that he slashed the man’s car tires and tossed a car battery through his vehicle that was parked on campus.

Steward also admitted to intentionally pulling the fire alarm in a campus building on April 24.

Police said Steward lied to a University of Memphis employee to gain access inside the dormitory.

The University of Memphis released a statement to Action News 5 the read:

“We are aware of the situation at the Living Learning Complex. The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is paramount, and we are taking all appropriate measures. Due to it being an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

But students we spoke to on Wednesday said they do not feel safe on campus.

“You’re always looking over your shoulder and feeling cautious about everything, said freshman Aaron Speight. “No, I don’t feel safe here.”

Freshman Jayden DePriest says she thinks security on campus needs to be ramped up.

“Maybe if we had security guards in the dorms it would prevent things like this from happening,” DePriest said. “But there’s not.”

“I feel like there should be heavier security during some hours because at night you don’t see as many police officers as during the day,” said Kelby Neal, who lives in the building the attack occurred in.

Another issue all three students raised while speaking to them on Wednesday is the fact that the university didn’t alert the campus community to the fact an attack even occurred.

“We are literally informed when a break-in happens two blocks away, but we weren’t given the courtesy of knowing that there was a stabbing in our building where we live.” said DePriest.

