Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Heavy MPD presence at apartment complex near U of M

Southern Avenue scene
Southern Avenue scene(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a vehicle prowler call, according to dispatch.

The call came in at 4:25 a.m. on Thursday near the University of Memphis

There is a large police presence with crime scene tape surrounding an apartment complex on Southern Avenue.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John “Jay” Brownlow
Church, school leader charged; allegedly groomed child for years
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf
Tony Rice was described as a dedicated worker who served the City of Eutaw for many years.
Worker dies after trench collapse while working underground
.
Neighbors create pollinator pathway
Alan Kurt Rillema is shown in a mug shot. He is accused of two rapes in two states over two...
Coffee cup DNA links man to decades-old rape cases, authorities say

Latest News

Community concern over juvenile crime program
Community concern over juvenile crime program
Special meeting held to discuss West Memphis Superintendent position
West Memphis superintendent fired without cause, received 350K in severance pay
Pedestrian dead after being struck in Southeast Memphis hit-and-run
Man wanted for abducting, sexually assaulting young girls in South Memphis area, police say
Man wanted for abducting, sexually assaulting young girls in South Memphis area, police say