Grizzlies win against Lakers, Final Score: 116-99

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, center right, and Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks, center...
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, center right, and Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks, center left, fight for a rebound as Lakers' LeBron James, left, and Grizzlies' Ja Morant watch during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, April 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies scored a major victory with a game-changing final score of 116-99.

This win comes after Ja Morant’s return to the court after a brief injury earlier this month.

Lakers are leading the series 3-2 as they are heading to LA on Friday.

