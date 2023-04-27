Grizzlies win against Lakers, Final Score: 116-99

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies scored a major victory with a game-changing final score of 116-99.

This win comes after Ja Morant’s return to the court after a brief injury earlier this month.

Lakers are leading the series 3-2 as they are heading to LA on Friday.

