First Alert: Slight Risk of strong to severe storms this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An area of low pressure and a cold front will bring additional showers and thunderstorms to the Mid-South this evening.

A few peeks of sunshine this afternoon will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 60s which could fuel strong to severe storms this evening

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed most of the Mid-South under a slight risk of severe weather a 2 out of 5.

This evening a few storms could be strong to severe (WMC First Alert Weather Team)

Threats: Damaging wind and hail.

Timing for possible severe storms: 7 PM to 11 PM

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor this system, so stay tuned for updates.

