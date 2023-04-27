Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

First Alert: Slight Risk of strong to severe storms this evening

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An area of low pressure and a cold front will bring additional showers and thunderstorms to the Mid-South this evening.

A few peeks of sunshine this afternoon will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 60s which could fuel strong to severe storms this evening

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed most of the Mid-South under a slight risk of severe weather a 2 out of 5.

This evening a few storms could be strong to severe
This evening a few storms could be strong to severe(WMC First Alert Weather Team)

Threats: Damaging wind and hail.

Timing for possible severe storms: 7 PM to 11 PM

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor this system, so stay tuned for updates.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John “Jay” Brownlow
Church, school leader charged; allegedly groomed child for years
Tony Rice was described as a dedicated worker who served the City of Eutaw for many years.
Worker dies after trench collapse while working underground
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf
.
Neighbors create pollinator pathway
GRAPHIC WARNING: After the punches were ruled justified, a man's family said they plan to sue...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Officers ruled justified punching man accused of walking into traffic

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Showers this morning followed by rain and storms this evening
A cold front will bring showers and storms this afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe
Sagay's Thursday First Alert Forecast 4/27/23
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to more rain and possibly a few thunderstorms too
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-April 26, 2023