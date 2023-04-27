FedEx confirms decision to close 3 pilot bases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx has confirmed that it is closing three of its pilot bases.

In a statement released Wednesday, the company says it will close its 757 crew base in Cologne, Germany (CGN), and its MD-11 crew bases in Anchorage, Alaska (ANC), and Los Angeles, California (LAX).

The crews at these bases will be relocated.

FedEx says this decision will only affect the pilot bases and will not impact market operations.

This comes after FedEx recently announced that it will combine almost all of its ground, air and other operations by 2024 as a part of a $4 billion cost-cutting plan.

“As the global business environment continues to evolve, FedEx has made the decision to relocate its pilots and close its 757 crew base in Cologne, Germany (CGN) and its MD-11 crew bases in Anchorage, Alaska (ANC) and Los Angeles, California (LAX). The decision only affects the base of the crews operating these flights and will not impact our current service. Our operations in these markets continue to play an important role in the global FedEx network and the flexibility of this network enables us to make adjustments that best meet the needs of our customers throughout the world. As with any base closure, the process is a gradual one and this relocation will occur without any disruption to our operations.”

