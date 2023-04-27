FedEx confirms decision to close 3 pilot bases
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx has confirmed that it is closing three of its pilot bases.
In a statement released Wednesday, the company says it will close its 757 crew base in Cologne, Germany (CGN), and its MD-11 crew bases in Anchorage, Alaska (ANC), and Los Angeles, California (LAX).
The crews at these bases will be relocated.
FedEx says this decision will only affect the pilot bases and will not impact market operations.
This comes after FedEx recently announced that it will combine almost all of its ground, air and other operations by 2024 as a part of a $4 billion cost-cutting plan.
