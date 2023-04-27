Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Emmett Till Interpretive Center releases statement on death of Carolyn Bryant Donham

(Family Photo)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The white woman at the center of the Emmett Till saga, Carolyn Bryant Donham, has died.

Megan LeBoeuf, chief investigator for the Calcasieu Parish coroner’s office, confirmed Donham’s death. The 88-year-old was suffering from cancer and was receiving end-of-life hospice care.

In response to the death of Carolyn Bryant, Patrick Weems, the Executive Director of the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, released the following statement:

