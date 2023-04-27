Community expresses concerns over juvenile crime program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Addressing juvenile crime remains one of the top priorities for city leaders and the Memphis police department.

The numbers show the harsh reality that juvenile crime is skyrocketing so far this year, but one Memphis youth organization still has concerns about MPD’s plan without offering an alternative solution.

Since first learning of the program organizers with Stand for Children says they do not support the initiative behind this new potential program.

They say it unfairly targets black and brown youth, but MPD says that’s not the case.

MPD first introduced the program two weeks ago, on Twitter.

The department said its focus would be cracking down on juvenile crime downtown.

However, many community organizers had issues with the methods calling them unfair and racially profiling.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the department said it plans to turn the Greenlaw community center into a holding space for minors caught out after curfew until a guardian can pick them up.

Chief Davis reiterated this will not be a detention center.

She also says the plan is not to target minors, but community organizers say they aren’t buying it.

“Chief Davis, when asked questions about this after their presentation, introduced the notion that youth and children as young as 6 or 7 years old, could be included and targeted in this new program, so we don’t feel like it’s going to make the streets safer, especially for our youth and really just punishing youth for normal teens behavior,” Ron Davis, Field Coordinator of Stand for Children.

Davis and Micah say he believes this program includes things the community has been fighting to get rid of for months.

Chief Davis said the program is about following existing curfew ordinances, and ensuring parents are always aware of their children’s whereabouts.

