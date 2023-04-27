Bottom Line: Best pillows for bedtime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Getting a good night’s sleep often feels more like a nightmare than a dream.

If you’ve already upgraded your mattress, but you’re still tossing and turning or waking up a little sore, maybe it’s time to look at your pillows and sheets. Waking up sore? Tossing and turning?

Consumer Reports says one of the biggest obstacles between you and a dreamy night’s sleep could be your pillow.

“A lot of people pay attention to the mattress, but a mattress and a pillow work in tandem to keep your spine aligned,” said Tanya Christian, Consumer Reports.

Do you know how some pillows just require a quick fluffing to get back to their original shape while others never bounce back?

This resilience test checks for that. Top scores for resilience and support for both back and side sleepers go to this Coop Home Goods adjustable pillow.

You can add or remove filling based on your own preferences. Side sleepers can save a bit of money with this pillow from Comfort Revolution.

Once you sort out your pillow problems, take a look at your bed sheets. CR’s latest tests included sheets made from natural fabrics like cotton and linen as well as sheets made from polyester, usually labeled, “microfiber.” CR makes sure they fit properly.

Then, testers measure the sheets, wash and dry each sheet 25 times, then measure them again to check for shrinking. And this test measures the strength of the sheet’s fibers. If you tend to sleep hot, consider breathability.

“So you’re going to get the best sleep from breathable fabrics so cotton, linen. Those fabrics are breathable and will help you sleep more comfortably,” said Christian.

For cotton, consider this set from LL Bean or these Brooklinen Luxe Core sheets.

You can save a considerable amount of money if you opt for a synthetic sheet. This Mainstays set from Walmart was very strong and extremely resistant to shrinking.

Now all you have to do is go to bed on time!

