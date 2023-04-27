Bluff City Life: Tues., 28 March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Creating Ketogenetic Angelhair Tofu Pasta Wok pt. 1

He’s cooking with fire! Meet the Memphis-born chef who took on life challenges and came back to conquer in the kitchen.

Chef Darryl Taylor | Celebrity Chef & Founder of Oeser Foundation

Conquering Kidney Failure pt. 2

He conquered kidney failure — now he has a new mission. Meet the Memphis-born chef helping people with his cooking.

Local Deal Drop

From home security to beauty and comfort, we got you covered. Here’s our Local Deal Drop, presented by friend of the show Peyton Walker!

Fitting Your Feet With Custom Support

Every step you take shouldn’t hurt. The Good Feet store is here with relief to get you up and moving.

Rick O’Dneal | Regional Manager at the The Good Feet Store

5 Star Stories: Johnny Cash Statue Reps Ark. In Nat’l Collection

Reminiscing memories - from the civil rights movement to landing on the moon. The stories a group of Memphis friends want to tell.

Incredible Accomplishments From Central High

Looking back on the old days. How a reunion between high school friends turned into a book with 90 years worth of memories.

John Huggins | Co-Author of “From Rock Around The Clock To TikTok”

Becoming A Celebrity Chef Now In ATL pt. 3

We’re fired up. Chef Darryl Taylor shows us the skills that made him a star on tv and in the kitchen.

