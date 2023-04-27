Bluff City Life: Thu., 30 March pt. 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Early Literacy For Parents pt. 1

Make learning fun for the whole family! How LENA Start is boosting reading and language goals one lesson at a time.

Melinda Staples Adams | “The Right To Read Project” | Lena Start Parent & Consultant

Sonja D. Randall, MALS, IMH-E | Project Manager & College of Professional & Liberal Studies for Lena Programs

Bluff City Life Feature: Who Are The Friends Of The Memphis Library

From signings to sales...Friends of the Library is sharing their passion with big events for book lovers.

Exceptional Items In The Spring Book Sale

Book lovers, YOU’RE invited to a list of events — from signings to sales. See what’s happening at the library.

Mary Aronov | Co-Chair for the Semi-Annual Book Sale at Memphis Public Libraries

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

