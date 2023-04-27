Bluff City Life: Thu., 30 March pt. 1
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
The Medium Minister: From Controversy To Comfort
Giving a voice to the dead, this medium and minister shares her story that connects beyond.
Dr. Lakara Foster | Psychic Medium & Minister | lakarawiththegift.com
Show your love for mom. Zulily is giving you countless options for gifts that’ll put a smile on her face.
Sponsored by Zulily
U of M’s First Central To The Arts Festival
Every talent under the spotlight! The festival where you’ll have a front row seat to creativity at U of M.
Dr. Ryan Fisher | Interm Dean at U of M College of Communication & Fine Arts
Sponsored by the University Of Memphis
Get ready to “Run 4Our Life!” Why a group of ladies want to encourage you to move!
Dr. Cheryl Kelley-Henderson | Founder & Executive Director of Run 4Our Life
Sondra Dockery | Co-Founder & President of Run 4Our Life
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.