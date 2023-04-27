Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Thu., 30 March pt. 1

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Medium Minister: From Controversy To Comfort

Giving a voice to the dead, this medium and minister shares her story that connects beyond.

Dr. Lakara Foster | Psychic Medium & Minister | lakarawiththegift.com

Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Show your love for mom. Zulily is giving you countless options for gifts that’ll put a smile on her face.

Sponsored by Zulily

U of M’s First Central To The Arts Festival

Every talent under the spotlight! The festival where you’ll have a front row seat to creativity at U of M.

Dr. Ryan Fisher | Interm Dean at U of M College of Communication & Fine Arts

Sponsored by the University Of Memphis

The Journey To Run 4Our Life

Get ready to “Run 4Our Life!” Why a group of ladies want to encourage you to move!

Dr. Cheryl Kelley-Henderson | Founder & Executive Director of Run 4Our Life

Sondra Dockery | Co-Founder & President of Run 4Our Life

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

