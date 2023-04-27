Bluff City Life: Mon., 27 March
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Here's what's in today's show:
What To Eat & When During Ramadan pt.1
We are ready for ramadan to help all individuals navigate this holiday alongside their peers.
Asma Rafiq | Board of Trustees at the Memphis Islamic Center
Ramadan: Strengthening Faith Through Service pt. 2
Many religions breaking bread with one another. The event that’s bringing families of all backgrounds together for a night of peace and good eats.
Asma Rafiq | Board of Trustees at the Memphis Islamic Center
Adrian “Ashir” Kirk | Midtown Mosque
Expect the unexpected! Good laughs and a lot of surprises will fill your seat when Bluff City Liars take the stage.
Zephyr McAninch | Director of Bluff City Liars
Teaching Reading to 3k Elementary Students pt. 1
Crack open a book every day in March! Tutor 901 is on a mission to help every kid boost their reading skills for National Reading Month.
Sam O’Bryant, III | Executive Director of Literacy Mid-South / Tutor901
Teaching Reading to 3k Elementary Students pt. 2
It’s all about literacy. How Tutor 901 is helping Memphis kids find joy in reading.
Sam O’Bryant, III | Executive Director of Literacy Mid-South / Tutor901
Family Friendly Events This Spring
Get busy and go outside Memphis! Here’s a list of exciting events you can bring your entire family to this spring!
Dr. Telisa Franklin | Community Outreach Leader
The Path To Creating Strong Interfaith Communities pt. 3
Multiple faiths coming together. How to create one community across many religions in the 901!
Dr. Telisa Franklin | Community Outreach Leader
Adrian “Ashir” Kirk | Midtown Mosque
