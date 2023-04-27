Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Mon., 27 March

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

What To Eat & When During Ramadan pt.1

We are ready for ramadan to help all individuals navigate this holiday alongside their peers.

Asma Rafiq | Board of Trustees at the Memphis Islamic Center

Ramadan: Strengthening Faith Through Service pt. 2

Many religions breaking bread with one another. The event that’s bringing families of all backgrounds together for a night of peace and good eats.

Asma Rafiq | Board of Trustees at the Memphis Islamic Center

Adrian “Ashir” Kirk | Midtown Mosque

The April Fools Improv Ball

Expect the unexpected! Good laughs and a lot of surprises will fill your seat when Bluff City Liars take the stage.

Zephyr McAninch | Director of Bluff City Liars

Teaching Reading to 3k Elementary Students pt. 1

Crack open a book every day in March! Tutor 901 is on a mission to help every kid boost their reading skills for National Reading Month.

Sam O’Bryant, III | Executive Director of Literacy Mid-South / Tutor901

Teaching Reading to 3k Elementary Students pt. 2

It’s all about literacy. How Tutor 901 is helping Memphis kids find joy in reading.

Sam O’Bryant, III | Executive Director of Literacy Mid-South / Tutor901

Family Friendly Events This Spring

Get busy and go outside Memphis! Here’s a list of exciting events you can bring your entire family to this spring!

Dr. Telisa Franklin | Community Outreach Leader

The Path To Creating Strong Interfaith Communities pt. 3

Multiple faiths coming together. How to create one community across many religions in the 901!

Dr. Telisa Franklin | Community Outreach Leader

Adrian “Ashir” Kirk | Midtown Mosque

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

