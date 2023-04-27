Bluff City Life: Fri., 31 March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Top Ways To Make Your iPhone Last

Keep your old phone or buy new? If you want to hang on a little longer, I have tips to keep yours in top shape and avoid disasters.

Brandon Lawson | Owner of UbreakiFix

Rev Your Engines For Monster Jam @ Landers Center

The action-packed, high-flying stuns are back! Get a sneak peek of Monster Jam when it crash lands in the Mid-South.

Tom Meents | Max-D Driver with Monster Jam

Sponsored by Feld Entertainment

Easter Styles For Men Featuring Fresh Suits

Suave and stylish. Milano’s Menswear is here with look-books just in time for Easter.

Stephani Brown | Manager at Milano Menswear-Southland Mall

Sponsored by Milano Menswear

How Churches In Memphis Connect To MLK pt. 1

We discuss a link to the historical churches in the Mid-South and MLK!

Wade C. Bryant | Pastor of Monumental Baptist Church & President of the Tennessee Progressive Baptist Council

Cancer Watch: Understanding Colorectal Cancer Treatments

We’re partnered with West Cancer Research Center & Institute and we’re learning about colorectal cancer!

Sponsored by West Cancer Research Center & Institute

How Churches In Memphis Connect To MLK pt. 2

We discuss a link to the historical churches in the Mid-South and MLK!

Wade C. Bryant | Pastor of Monumental Baptist Church & President of the Tennessee Progressive Baptist Council

Mens’ Health Focus: Understanding Urinary Incontinence In Men

We’re talking about tough topics with Andy Mannis and The Conrad Pearson Clinic.

Sponsored by Boston Scientific

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

