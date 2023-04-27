Bluff City Life: Fri., 31 March
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Top Ways To Make Your iPhone Last
Keep your old phone or buy new? If you want to hang on a little longer, I have tips to keep yours in top shape and avoid disasters.
Brandon Lawson | Owner of UbreakiFix
Rev Your Engines For Monster Jam @ Landers Center
The action-packed, high-flying stuns are back! Get a sneak peek of Monster Jam when it crash lands in the Mid-South.
Tom Meents | Max-D Driver with Monster Jam
Sponsored by Feld Entertainment
Easter Styles For Men Featuring Fresh Suits
Suave and stylish. Milano’s Menswear is here with look-books just in time for Easter.
Stephani Brown | Manager at Milano Menswear-Southland Mall
Sponsored by Milano Menswear
How Churches In Memphis Connect To MLK pt. 1
We discuss a link to the historical churches in the Mid-South and MLK!
Wade C. Bryant | Pastor of Monumental Baptist Church & President of the Tennessee Progressive Baptist Council
Cancer Watch: Understanding Colorectal Cancer Treatments
We’re partnered with West Cancer Research Center & Institute and we’re learning about colorectal cancer!
Sponsored by West Cancer Research Center & Institute
How Churches In Memphis Connect To MLK pt. 2
We discuss a link to the historical churches in the Mid-South and MLK!
Wade C. Bryant | Pastor of Monumental Baptist Church & President of the Tennessee Progressive Baptist Council
Mens’ Health Focus: Understanding Urinary Incontinence In Men
We’re talking about tough topics with Andy Mannis and The Conrad Pearson Clinic.
Sponsored by Boston Scientific
Gina Neely's wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard's
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
