Alex Collins out to prove himself with Showboats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Showboats are still seeking their first win in regular season play and one player says he’s used to overcoming adversity, and this is just another battle he’s ready to take on.

Running back Alex Collins’ path through college and professional football has been filled with both wins and overcoming adversity.

“Adversity Killer, that’s my brand, my motto, my mindset, it’s the lifestyle,” Collins said.

Collins spent time playing in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks as a running back.

Now, he’s making noise in the USFL.

“We all want it bad; we all have something to prove, and we are all out there doing it together,” Collins said. “It’s definitely like a special feel to it.”

From college to the NFL, Collins’ aggressive run style has always been an eye-catcher. However, at this stage of his career, he said he still has a lot to prove.

“I’m here now with the Showboats and my plan is to give it my all,” Collins said. “Put that passion on the field and let these fans in Memphis see What Alex Collins is all about what the Memphis Showboats is all about.”

In his first season with the showboats, Collins said he’s open-minded and has no expectations, but if the NFL comes calling, he’ll answer that door again.

“I’m here giving it to God every step of the way,” Collins said. “That’s just my mentality. Overlooked or whatever the case may be or wherever I may end up, they are going to know just from how I move and carry myself who I am.”

Off the field, Collins has his own podcast called The Adversity Killer, dealing with athletes and mental health.

