3 arrested in connection to fake check scam in Lafayette Co., sheriff’s office confirms

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of three individuals in connection to a series of fake check scams.

On April 17, officers responded to a report regarding a fake check that had been written to purchase a UTV vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that there were a number of falsely written checks attributed to several vehicles, ATVs, and UTVs.

On April 25, three individuals were taken into police custody after attempting to purchase a UTV with a fake check from undercover police officers.

Sean Alexander Jr., William Wilson, and one 17-year-old juvenile were all arrested, with Wilson and Alexander being sent to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

All three of the individuals were residents of Jackson, Mississippi.

Alexander and Wilson, appeared before a Justice Court Judge in Lafayette County on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

They were both charged with uttering forgery and conspiracy to commit grand larceny and each were set a $100,000.00 bond.

The 17-year-old juvenile was released to the custody of his guardian, pending a hearing in the Lafayette County Youth Court on the charges of uttering forgery and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

