1 person in critical condition after hit by car near Walnut Grove, MPD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an accident where a pedestrian was struck by a car and left in critical condition.

On April 26 around 5:37 p.m., officers discovered a pedestrian had been struck near Walnut Grove and Tilman Street.

The victim, female, was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

The driver responsible remained on the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.