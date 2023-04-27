Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
1 dead after Midtown motorcycle crash

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday evening.

Memphis police say at 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at South McLean Boulevard and Peabody Avenue.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not clarified whether or not the victim was the motorcyclist.

