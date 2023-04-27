1 dead after Midtown motorcycle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday evening.

Memphis police say at 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at South McLean Boulevard and Peabody Avenue.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not clarified whether or not the victim was the motorcyclist.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.