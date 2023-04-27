1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Ayers Street, MPD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one dead.

On April 26 around 5:24 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in near Ayers Street and Griffith Pl.

Once officers arrived, they discovered two male victims had suffered gunshot wounds.

One male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other male was transported to a medical facility in non-critical condition.

There is no information on the suspects at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.