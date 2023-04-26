Advertise with Us
YMCA announces plans to open early learning center in Hernando

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - YMCA has announced plans to expand its services to Hernando, Mississippi, with the opening of an Early Learning Center.

In early 2022, the city of Hernando was left without a daycare when a prominent facility closed. This left parents without proper early development care for their children.

The YMCA organization saw this need as an opportunity to expand their services within the city by opening an early learning center.

“The YMCA is excited and honored to better serve the children and families through quality early learning care in the city of Hernando,” said Jerry Martin, President & CEO, YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South. “We greatly appreciate the support we have received from the Maddox Foundation, as well as the community, to be able to care for the families in this area with these much needed services.”

Target dates for registration will be Fall of 2023, with the potential to serve over 130 children at this facility for (ages 6 weeks - 5 years). More information will be released concerning registration information.

For more information about YMCA Early Learning Centers, visit our website or  Justin Inskeep, SVP, Strategy & Development at jinskeep@ymcamemphis.org

