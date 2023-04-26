Tennessee receives $160 million for major tobacco settlement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced that Tennessee has received an estimated $160 million from a major settlement agreement between the state and tobacco companies.

The settlement agreement, which was finalized in 1998, was born out of a lawsuit that Tennessee filed against tobacco companies for violating consumer protection laws and strategic marketing practices that were deceptive.

According to the terms of the settlement, the state will receive annual payments which will help offset the cost of healthcare for smoking-related illnesses.

This settlement is one of many of the state’s efforts to fight the effects of tobacco companies on the health and well-being of residents.

There is also a Tobacco Hotline for complaints about wrongful advertising that is geared towards youth and underage smokers. The number to the local hotline is (615) 532-9840.

