Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Tenn. non-profit trains formerly incarcerated to code, secure jobs

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - April is Second Chance Month, and a Tennessee-based organization is working to give just that to those formerly incarcerated.

Brandis Leverette, Program Manager for Persevere, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the organization has helped over 400 prisoners learn how to code, and then secure jobs.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Morgan Wallen. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
One lawsuit dismissed, one to be filed against Morgan Wallen, firm states
Pilot saved by quick actions of TSA & first responders after suffering cardiac arrest
First responders, TSA officers help save pilot in cardiac arrest
5 former Methodist Hospital employees plead guilty to HIPAA violations
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Lawsuit dropped against Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf

Latest News

With a 25-year history of providing high quality, comprehensive obstetrics, gynecology and...
Study finds only 50% of women completed annual health screens
Study finds only 50% of women completed annual health screens
Tennessee non-profit trains formerly incarcerated to code, secure jobs
MPD generic
Man wanted for abducting, assaulting several young girls in South Memphis area, police say