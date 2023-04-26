Tenn. non-profit trains formerly incarcerated to code, secure jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - April is Second Chance Month, and a Tennessee-based organization is working to give just that to those formerly incarcerated.

Brandis Leverette, Program Manager for Persevere, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the organization has helped over 400 prisoners learn how to code, and then secure jobs.

