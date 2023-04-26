Study finds only 50% of women completed annual health screens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Women are making the majority of healthcare decisions, but often take care of their children and other family members before themselves.

A recent Healthgrades survey found only about half of women had a dental appointment or an annual physical in the last year, and even fewer, just over a third, visited a gynecologist.

Faye McCray, VP and Head of Health Equity and Social Impact for Healthgrades, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what is preventing women from committing to their yearly check-ups.

McCray also explained how race and gender factor into women’s decisions when they are looking for a physician.

