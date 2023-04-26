Strickland presents final budget as mayor, includes 14% raise for MPD and MFD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For his last budget proposal during his time as Memphis mayor, Jim Strickland is proposing a $792 million dollar budget — about $42 million more than last year.

“It does not include an increase in property taxes to be paid by our citizens,” said Mayor Strickland.

Some of the budget includes $33.4 million to the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA), $28.4 million in city personnel costs, $96 million for a five-year safety plan that includes new body-worn cameras and recording systems for police, a new Raines station precinct, a new library to replace the Levi Branch Library, and more.

Strickland is also proposing a 14% pay increase for the Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department using funds from the public safety tax referendum.

“The numbers of our recruitment and retention,” said Strickland. “It will happen after I’m gone. We need to be up to 21, 22, 2,300 officers for the safety of the city.”

Strickland is asking the council to combine the 5% salary increase for first responders with the 9% retention bonus funded through the referendum. Strickland says the revenue from the fund is about $76 million a year, much higher than originally estimated at $56 million a year.

He says it would make Memphis first responders the highest paid among the five surrounding counties in our area.

“It’s the hardest job to be a police officer or firefighter in this region,” said Strickland. “I think everyone would agree. It’s harder than being a firefighter in Germantown or a police officer in Collierville. It just is. So we ought to be the highest paid. But I think money is just one of our challenges.”

Strickland added that morale within the department needs to be improved as well.

He also says the state comptroller along with both Memphis fire and police chiefs gave the green light for his plan for pay increases.

This new budget would go into effect July 1, but the council will discuss it further and make possible changes beginning next month.

You can read Mayor Strickland’s remarks to city council on his proposed budget here.

