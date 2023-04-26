Showboats defensive coordinator ready to lead team to first win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Even with the Memphis Showboats 0-2 in regular season play, the Showboats are still hungry for a win.

With experienced coaches on the team, a win is feasible.

“Well obviously we would like a win, " Defensive Coordinator Carnell Lake said. “We are still searching for our first win. We are working very hard to try and get that win. We are facing some stiff challenges right now, so we have to find a way.”

For Defensive Coordinator Carnell Lake, football has always been a focal point of his life.

After a long successful NFL career as both a player and coach, he’s now searching for a win with the Showboats.

“Right now, my only focus is to make sure the defense can play as best as they can,” Lake said.

Coach Lake, a former Pro Bowl defensive back for the Steelers, described his coaching style as teacherly.

“Giving them a big picture to start and then telling them what their individual assignments are and how they can fit in,” Lake said. “Everybody has an assignment. We have to make sure that each and every player does their assignment and does it well. Most defenses that are successful all have a defense that works cohesively and that’s what we are trying to strive for.”

While Coach Lake is most notable for his NFL career, leading the team to their first W of the season is top of mind.

“I would be doing a disservice to the guys in Memphis, to the players in Memphis, if I’m thinking about the next opportunity,” Lake said. “Right now, my only focus is to make sure the defense can as best as they can.”

The Showboats will face their pod mate, the Houston Gamblers, Saturday at 6 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

