RV crash causes traffic delay on I-40
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - An RV crash has congested traffic on I-40 Westbound near Canada Road.

TDOT reported the crash at 2:35 p.m.

Only the right shoulder is open.

No injuries have been confirmed; Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

