Multi-vehicle crash causes delay on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is congested on I-40 Westbound near the I-240 junction due to a three-vehicle crash.

TDOT reported the crash at 4:34 p.m.

The far left lane (of six lanes) is blocked along with the left shoulder.

Police say one woman was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

