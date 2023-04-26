Multi-vehicle crash causes delay on I-40
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is congested on I-40 Westbound near the I-240 junction due to a three-vehicle crash.
TDOT reported the crash at 4:34 p.m.
The far left lane (of six lanes) is blocked along with the left shoulder.
Police say one woman was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
